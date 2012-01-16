The Staggering Cost Of Youth Unemployment Across Europe

Mamta Badkar
spain youth unemployment

Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

As countries across Europe race to take on austerity measures and cut their debt burden, its getting harder and harder for people to find jobs. And the under-25 age group is being hit the hardest.The latest data shows that youth unemployment in the EU is staggeringly high at 22.7% and this is clearly taking a toll on the economy.  The total unemployment rate in the EU is a more modest, albeit high, 9.8%.

Now, a report by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound), a tripartite body of the Union, has released a new report that shows how much youth without education, employment or training (NEET) costs their respective countries.

The NEET costs to the 21 EU countries included in this report is approximately €2 billion per week, a yearly total of about €100 billion, or 1% of aggregate GDP.

Note: The study has data for 21 countries. Public finance costs include welfare schemes like unemployment benefits child benefits, housing benefits, education-related allowances and others) as well as additional health, welfare and criminal justice expenditure. Public finance costs measures excess transfer – the difference between the total amount of benefits received by the NEET and the benefits received by those in employment. Resource costs include foregone earnings.

Austria

Total resource costs:
€2.88 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.23 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.1%

Source: Eurofound

Belgium

Total resource costs:
€3.44 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.73 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.2%

Source: Eurofound

Bulgaria

Total resource costs:
€0.93 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
2.6%

Source: EurofoundT

Cyprus

Total resource costs:
€0.22 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.3%

Source: Eurofound

Czech Republic

Total resource costs:
€1.70 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.03 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.2%

Source: Eurofound

Germany

Total resource costs:
€13.85 billion

Total public finance costs:
€2.26 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.7%

Source: Eurofound

Estonia

Total resource costs:
€0.23 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.5%

Source: Eurofound

Hungary

Total resource costs:
€1.58 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.09 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.6%

Source: Eurofound

Ireland

Total resource costs:
€3.36 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.51 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
2.1%

Source: Eurofound

Italy

Total resource costs:
€26.33 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.30 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.7%

Source: Eurofound

Lithuania

Total resource costs:
€0.26 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.8%

Source: Eurofound

Luxembourg

Total resource costs:
€0.12 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.3%

Source: Eurofound

Latvia

Total resource costs:
€0.31 billion

Total public finance costs: €0.01 billion

Cost as share of GDP: 1.4%

Source: Eurofound

Netherlands

Total resource costs:
€4.50 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.22 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.8%

Source: Eurofound

Poland

Total resource costs:
€5.02 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.37 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.5%

Source: Eurofound

Portugal

Total resource costs:
€1.84 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.09 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.1%

Source: Eurofound

Romania

Total resource costs:
€1.17 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.03 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.9%

Source: Eurofound

Slovenia

Total resource costs:
€0.34 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.00 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.9%

Source: Eurofound

Slovakia

Total resource costs:
€0.55 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.02 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.9%

Source: Eurofound

Spain

Total resource costs:
€10.47 billion

Total public finance costs:
€0.94 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.1%

Source: Eurofound

UK

Total resource costs:
€14.82 billion

Total public finance costs:
€1.55 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
0.9%

Source: Eurofound

Total resource costs:
€93.89 billion

Total public finance costs:
€7.43 billion

Cost as share of GDP:
1.1%

Source: Eurofound

