Here's how much you could make as an Uber or Lyft driver in 20 major US cities

While there’s a huge disparity between how much ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft say their drivers can make and how much drivers say they’re making, we should be able to arrive at a more accurate picture by looking at the data.

Thanks to SherpaShare, a financial analytics site that allows drivers who work for on-demand companies to track their earnings, that picture just got a whole lot clearer.

According to Uber, last year the median wage for an UberX driver working at least 40 hours a week in New York City averaged to about $US43 an hour. A

more recent report from Uber, however, put that number closer to $US30 an hour.

By aggregating data from more than a million drivers tracking their trips between January and May 2015, SherpaShare was able to average the fair price per trip in 20 major US cities.

While SherpaShare didn’t reveal the average number of trips per hour drivers could make, we now know that the average fair price for a New York City Uber or Lyft driver is close to $US29.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.