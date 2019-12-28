The right dosage of Tylenol® for your infant depends on their weight

Westend61/Getty Images Speak with your paediatrician if your infant is younger than 2 months old with a fever.

This article was reviewed by Sara Siddiqui, MD, who is a clinical assistant professor with the Department of Pediatrics at NYU Langone.

When your infant is suffering from a persistent fever, Tylenol® can be an effective option to consider. Here’s what you need to know about how much Tylenol® is safe and when to use it.

Follow the general rule



The general rule is “10 mg per kg of body weight given every four hours, with a maximum of five doses daily,” says Dr. Palmo Pasquariello, MD, a paediatrician at NYU Langone Global Pediatrics.

This rule goes for not just Tylenol®, but all medications containing acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol®.

You can also find dosage charts for the proper amount on the bottle label or online. Here’s a basic guide from the Mayo Clinic:

6 to 11 pounds (2.7 to 5 kilograms): 40 milligrams per dose

12 to 17 pounds (5.4 to 7.7 kilograms): 80 milligrams per dose

18 to 23 pounds (8 to 10.4 kilograms): 120 milligrams per dose

For more advice on dosage visit the Mayo Clinic.

If your baby is younger than two years old, the company that manufactures Tylenol® recommends you speak to a doctor before you give them any of the medication.

Moreover, speak with your paediatrician if your infant is younger than 2 months old with a fever. They should be evaluated for what’s causing the fever before given any treatment.

Moreover, “capsules and tablets present an obvious choking risk,” says Pasquariello. Therefore, you’ll usually find infant Tylenol® is sold in liquid form that you administer with an eyedropper or oral syringe.

By the time they’re at least 24 pounds (about 11 kilograms), you can start giving them chewable tablets.

Tylenol® is safe for infants of all ages



“You likely can give Tylenol® safely, in appropriate doses for weight, in infants of any age,” says Pasquariello.

However, bear in mind that if you are using this to relieve your baby’s pain regularly, it may “potentially mask the source of infection,” Pasquariello says.

Tylenol® can help relieve your baby’s headache, sore throat, and more



Tylenol® is intended to relieve symptoms for:

Minor aches and pains

Headaches

Sore throats

Coughs

Temporarily reduce fever

Pasquariello said he has also observed cases where an infant was given Tylenol® before circumcision.

The time it takes for the acetaminophen to kick in and give your baby some relief varies depending on whether the Tylenol® was taken on a full or empty stomach, of which both methods are safe.

Generally, you can expect results within 20 to 45 minutes. Pasquariello also notes that the medicine usually takes longer to reduce fever than to relieve pain.

An overdose is dangerous, seek treatment immediately





If you accidentally give your infant too much Tylenol®, or any other medicine that contains acetaminophen, you should contact your paediatrician or Poison Control Centre right away. Because an overdose can cause severe liver damage or death.

The FDA recommends that you always carefully check the concentration of acetaminophen, dosage, and directions on the bottle before you give any acetaminophen medication to your baby.

