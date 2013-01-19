Here's How Much Money Americans Waste Sitting In Traffic Every Day

In the U.S., most drivers spend more than 50 minutes driving to and from work each day, according to the latest U.S. Census data. And trips can take nearly twice as long in populous cities like New York and Atlanta.



That’s a lot of time spent wasting gas –– and cash.

Nationwide Insurance crunched the numbers to find out just how much money commuters are burning up in their gas tanks. Check out the infographic below to find out:

Photo: Nationwide

