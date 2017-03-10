Traders are paying 'extortionate fees' to short Snapchat

Hollis Johnson The floor of the New York Stock Exchange as Snap IPOs.

Traders are paying ‘extortionate fees’ of 15% to 20% to borrow shares of Snap in order to short them, according to figures reported by

Simon Colvin, a research analyst at IHS Markit.

Snap shares surged 44% in their March 2 debut and hit a high of $US28.84 the following day before short sellers emerged, driving the price below $US21 on Tuesday. Snap recovered a bit on Wednesday, settling at $US22.81.

While the fees are “extortionate,” they’re still well below the 45% that traders paid to short Facebook shares in the days following their debut May 2012 debut. Snap’s fees are more in line

with the 19% that traders paid to short Twitter after it went public in November 2013. Notably, short sellers were ready to pay a huge fee of 105% to go short Groupon shares.

According to calculations by Reuters, short sellers borrowed about 1.5% of all freely traded Snap shares on March 7 (first day the shares became available for borrowing in the market).

Here’s how borrowing fees on Snap shares compared to other social media IPOs.

