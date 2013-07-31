Use This International Tipping Guide And You'll Never Look Cheap Again

When it comes to tipping in the U.S., the bill changes with just about every region or even by state. New Yorkers are generous with 20%, while a couple down South might balk at paying anything more than 15% for average service.
But what about the rest of the world? Whether you’re travelling on business or taking a vacation, figuring out how much to tip (especially if you don’t know the native tongue) can be frustrating.
Here’s a guide to help you out:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.