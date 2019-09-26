6 owners of tiny homes reveal how much they spend each month on housing

Frank Olito/ Insider Tiny house expenses are typically less than $US1,000 per month.

Residents in the Orlando Lakefront tiny-house community typically spend less than $US1,000 per month on home-related expenses.

Elizabeth Silva spends just $US600 per month on her housing expenses, which include rent, internet, utilities, and insurance.

Meanwhile, Mickie Boehm spends $US1,000 per month on her expenses.

Tiny homes can cost anywhere from $US8,000 to $US150,000 to build, which is far less than the cost of the average standard-size home in the US. And the savings don’t stop there.

Living in – and maintaining – a tiny home is also typically less expensive. Nobody knows this better than the residents of Orlando Lakefront, a tiny-house community in Florida. In fact, the owner of the community, Adam Money, told Business Insider that people who live in tiny houses typically saved $US2,000 a month.

After speaking with six homeowners in the community, it’s clear that most spend less than $US1,000 on expenses every month. Keep reading to see how their expenses break down.

Mickie Boehm — who has lived in a 250-square-foot tiny house with her husband since July 2018 — spends about $US1,000 per month on expenses.

Frank Olito/ Insider Mickie Boehm.

Boehm spent $US68,000 building her tiny house. She also received $US12,000 worth of upgrades for appearing on “Tiny House Nation.” Once her house was completed, she had to pay a one-time fee of $US200 up front to join the waitlist at Orlando Lakefront to ensure a spot in the community.

Cost of lot: $US450 per month

Utilities: $US50 per month

Insurance: $US100 per month

Groceries: $US400 per month

Total: $US1,000 per month

Amanda Burger lives in her 26-foot-long tiny house with two small children. She spends almost $US1,000 per month on expenses.

Frank Olito/ Insider Amanda Burger.

Burger paid $US16,000 to have a contractor build the frame of her house. She decided to finish the rest herself. In the end, she spent $US40,000 on her tiny house and paid the $US200 to ensure a spot at the Orlando Lakefront.

Cost of lot: $US500 per month

Utilities: $US40 per month

Insurance: $US50 per month

Groceries: $US400 per month

Total: $US990 per month

DJ Gilley has lived in her 220-square-foot home since February and spends about $US745 per month on expenses.

Frank Olito/ Insider DJ Gilley.

Gilley spent $US65,000 on her tiny house, which her son built. She had to pay three months of rent at Orlando Lakefront before her home was even finished because Gilley did not want to lose her spot in the community.

Cost of lot: $US650 per month

Utilities: $US50 per month

Internet: $US45 per month

Total: $US745 per month

Misty Gilley spends about $US645 per month on expenses related to her 240-square-foot home.

Frank Olito/ Insider Misty Gilley.

Gilley initially spent $US40,000 on the frame of her tiny house, but she quickly learned her house was built all wrong. Fixing the plumbing, wiring, and flooring cost her another $US40,000, so she spent $US80,000 and counting on her tiny house.

Cost of lot: $US550 per month

Utilities: $US50 per month

Internet: $US45 per month

Total: $US645 per month

Elizabeth Silva has lived in her 170-square-foot tiny house since August and spends about $US640 per month on expenses.

Frank Olito/ Insider Elizabeth Silva.

Silva spent $US50,000 on her home and then paid an additional $US200 to get on the Orlando Lakefront waitlist to ensure a spot in the community.

Cost of lot: $US450 per month

Internet: $US66 per month

Utilities: $US40 per month

Insurance: $US83 per month

Total: $US639 per month

Li-Mor Raviv’s 320-square-foot home is still being built, but her monthly expenses are already $US600.

Frank Olito/ Insider Li-Mor Raviv in the spot her tiny house will one day stand.

Raviv’s tiny home is behind its construction schedule, so she has been paying rent at Orlando Lakefront for a month without actually living there. The house itself is costing over $US70,000, plus she had to pay the $US200 waitlist fee.

Cost of lot: $US600

Total so far: $US600

