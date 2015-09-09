Here's how much the iPad Pro could cost

The pricing of the iPad Pro has just leaked. According to 9to5Mac, the new iPad’s pricing will be decided by the amount of storage, starting at 32GB, which will cost $US799 (£520).

Reports yesterday claimed that the iPad Pro would start at 64GB but that has since been revised down to 32GB, which is still double the current iPad’s base storage option of 16GB.

Higher-end iPad Pro models will have either 64GB or 128GB of storage and will cost $US899 (£585) and $US999 (£650) respectively.

Wireless connectivity, such as LTE, will add approximately $US130 (£85) onto the cost of each model meaning that a top-of-the-line 128GB LTE iPad Pro will cost $US1,129 (£735) which is just below the cost of the Retina MacBook.

The new iPad does not come with a stylus, but a separate Apple-made pen will be available along with a keyboard cover which is likely to be similar to that of Microsoft’s Surface line. These accessories, combined with the larger screen, will make the iPad Pro ideal for enterprise customers, a view that has been supported by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

It’s important to note that the cost in GBP is a straight currency conversion from dollars to pounds and not the actual retail price. The $US999 MacBook Air, for example, costs £849 in the UK, not the actual conversion of £650, and the iPad Pro will likely cost more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.