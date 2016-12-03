Here's how much surgeons, lawyers, and 18 other top-earning professionals make per hour

Some people in the US make just $6 an hour, while others earn a whopping $106 during that same 60-minute period.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. In some states, however, employees not covered under the Fair Labour Standards Act earn as little as $5.15.
According to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), the average American — including those in salaried jobs — earns $23.23 an hour, and that number reaches more than $100 for some professions.
Business Insider recently looked at the most recent BLS wage data to find out exactly how much doctors, lawyers, and other top-earning professionals make per hour, on average.
