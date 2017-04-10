We boiled soda to see how much sugar is inside

Look on the back of any can of soda and you’ll notice that is has a relatively large amount of sugar. As anyone who has made a crème brulée knows (or torched gummy bears), sugar changes when it’s exposed to extreme heat.

So, to take this to the extreme, we boiled 0.25 cups worth of: ginger ale, coke, and diet coke. The results were not what we had expected.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.