Why 100 Employees Might Be The Magic Staff Number For Startups

Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman has been working on getting people offline and having them meet face-to-face in real life for over 10 years now, and he has built up his company from a tiny team to around 100 people.



“It’s nice to have a company where everyone knows each other’s names, and where we can all work together,” says Heiferman. “One of the things we are trying to pull off here is: ‘Can we stay around a 100 people and serve a billion people?”

Watch below Heiferman explain what rightsizing means for his company.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video





Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.