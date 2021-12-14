Most Americans eat 48% more sodium than they should — here are 6 easy ways to cut back

Canned soup contains around 890 mg of sodium. d3sign/Getty Images

Adults should only eat about 2,300 mg of sodium (about one teaspoon of salt) per day.

Children should eat less than 1,800 mg/day and those with heart issues should limit it to 1500 mg/day.

Cut back on sodium by limiting foods like canned soups, cheese, dressings, and certain sauces.

If you’re like 90% of Americans, chances are you consume far too much sodium.

Sodium is typically in the form of salt. Of course, you can add table salt to your meals. But a lot of the excess sodium you probably consume is in foods you don’t add table salt to, like frozen dinners, pre-packed snacks, and ready-made sauces.

Too much sodium is a dangerous dietary habit because it’s linked with high blood pressure, which may lead to heart disease and stroke down the line.

Here’s how much sodium you should really be consuming, as well as tips to cut back.

How much sodium should I eat a day?

The CDC recommends that adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day.

To put this amount into perspective, 2,300 milligrams of sodium is equal to about one teaspoon of table salt, Gudzune says.

But on average, Americans consume around 3,400 mg, which is about 48% more than they should.

There are also certain groups of people who should consume even less sodium including children and people with certain medical conditions.

Sodium guidelines for children

Children and teens under 14 should consume even less sodium, says Kristian Morey, RD, LDN, clinical dietitian with the Nutrition and Diabetes Education program at Mercy Medical Center.

The general sodium daily guidelines for children are:

1,200 mg for ages one through three

1,500 mg for ages four through eight

1,800 mg for ages nine through 14

Sodium guidelines for people with medical conditions

People with certain medical conditions should also limit their sodium intake since high sodium consumption is linked with a greater risk of heart disease and death, particularly in people with high blood pressure.

Gudzune says your goal should be under 1500 mg of sodium a day if you have:

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Heart disease

Kidney disease

“Some medical conditions may require a different goal, so you should always discuss what your goal is with your doctor before making changes,” says Kimberly Anne Gudzune, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and director of the Johns Hopkins Healthful Eating, Activity & Weight Program.

Note: You generally should not be concerned about consuming too little sodium, since the body only needs a small amount — about 500 mg a day — to function properly, says Morey. It’s far more likely that you’re consuming too much sodium than too little.



How to cut back on sodium

Cutting back on sodium will require dietary changes. Moreover, you must be diligent and stick with these changes long-term if you want to reduce your risk of health complications associated with high-sodium intake down the line.

Six ways to reduce sodium intake include the following:

1. Track what you eat and drink

Most importantly, know how much sodium you’re consuming in the first place by tracking how much you eat and drink each day for two months, Gudzune says.

Food tracking apps like MyFitnessPal or Lose It! can be helpful for this.

2. Limit high-sodium foods

Many foods are sneakily high in sodium, even though they may not taste salty outright.

Gudzune says some foods notoriously high in sodium are:

Canned soups: A half cup of Campbel’s condensed chicken noodle soup contains 890 mg of sodium.

A half cup of Campbel’s condensed chicken noodle soup contains 890 mg of sodium. Canned vegetables: A half cup of Del Monte canned green beans contains 380 mg of sodium.

A half cup of Del Monte canned green beans contains 380 mg of sodium. Cheese (particularly processed cheese): A quarter of a cup of Sargento’s shredded parmesan cheese contains 260 mg of sodium.

A quarter of a cup of Sargento’s shredded parmesan cheese contains 260 mg of sodium. Chips: A one ounce serving of Kettle sea salt chips contains 110 mg of sodium.

A one ounce serving of Kettle sea salt chips contains 110 mg of sodium. Crackers: A serving of five Ritz crackers contains 105 mg of sodium.

A serving of five Ritz crackers contains 105 mg of sodium. Dressing: A two tablespoon serving of Wish-Bone Italian dressing contains 350 mg of sodium.

A two tablespoon serving of Wish-Bone Italian dressing contains 350 mg of sodium. Sauces: A one tablespoon serving of Frank’s Red Hot buffalo sauce contains 460 mg of sodium.

3. Look out for hidden sodium

It isn’t always easy to identify sodium content when reading ingredient lists, since it may be listed under another name. Morey says salts under different names include:

Monosodium glutamate (MSG)

Sodium bicarbonate (baking soda)

Sodium nitrite

Sodium benzoate

However, the total amount of sodium will be included in the total amount on the nutrition label.

4. Prepare your own food

The majority of dietary sodium consumed – about 70% –is typically found in packaged and prepared food, says Morey.

By cooking your own meals from whole foods and fresh produce, and being aware of exactly how much salt you use in your recipes, you can effectively reduce your sodium intake.

5. Rinse canned food

If you must consume canned food, Morey says you should rinse the food thoroughly before preparing it. This can help to remove some of the sodium in canned products, about 7%-12%, according to one study.

6. Add flavor without salt

When you cook at home, try adding flavor in alternative ways, like using herbs and spices instead of salt, says Gudzune. You’ll soon realize there are many tasty salt-free ways to enhance your meals.

Insider’s takeaway

Healthy adults should consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, and those with certain health conditions should consume even less.

If you’re uncertain about how much sodium is right for your, consult with your doctor. If it turns out you need to reduce your sodium intake, follow tips like limiting high sodium foods, cooking at home, and tracking what you eat in order to cut back on sodium.