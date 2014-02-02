MAP: Here's How Much Snow It Takes To Cancel School In Each Part Of The USA

Whenever snow is in the forecast, kids all over the country are crossing their fingers and hoping for a day off.

But how much snow does it really take to get that cancellation?

A new map from Reddit user Alexandr Trubetskoy (atrubetskoy) gives us a visual.

We first saw this map on The Atlantic, which reports,

Using data “taken from hundreds of various points from user responses…interpolated using NOAA’s average annual snowfall days map,” Trubetskoy made a map showing how much snow it typically takes to close schools in the U.S. and Canada. Notice that for much of the southern U.S., all it takes is “any snow” to shut schools down. For the Upper Midwest and Canada, two feet of snow are required for a closure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.