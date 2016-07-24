How much sex you should be having in a healthy relationship

Lydia Ramsey

How much do you know about your love life?

We won’t pry, but we will give you some statistics about how and when couples typically have the best sex.

Happify, a website that uses science-based interactive activities aimed at making you happier, created this graphic to keep you in the know about sex and happiness. Without further ado, here were their best recommendations and fun facts about the intimate act:

Happify Sex and Happiness graphicCourtesy Happify

NOW WATCH: How a ‘sex schedule’ could save your relationship

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.