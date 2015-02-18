Here's how much San Francisco home prices have exploded in the last decade

Renting a one-bedroom apartment will cost you more in San Francisco than anywhere else in the U.S. — and the market for buying a home isn’t any better.

PropertyShark did an in-depth analysis of home sales over the last decade, seeing how the median price per square foot has changed since 2004. While some neighborhoods, like Russian Hill in the northern part of the city and Excelsior in the south, saw no change at all, most neighborhoods saw at least a modest rise in median sale prices.

The neighborhoods that saw the greatest increases are highlighted in red in the map below. 2004 prices were adjusted for inflation.

The areas that are home to tech companies like Zynga, Dropbox, and Yelp had the biggest 10-year increases by far.

In the Inner Mission, home sale prices have risen a full 47% since 2004. SoMa saw home prices rise by 32%, while the Dogpatch recorded an increase of 43%.

