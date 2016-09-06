Here's how much legroom you get on America's airlines

As airlines around the world search for higher revenues and increased profitability, the effect on the passenger experience has not been overly positive to say the least. Even though airliners have not been getting any larger, their passenger carry-ing capacity have been growing steadily. Airlines have achieved this by cutting down the size of lavatories and the amount room between seats. (This is also known as seat pitch.)
Using data from TripAdvisor’s SeatGuru as well as from airlines themselves, we’ve compiled a run down on the amount of seat pitch offered in the economy-class cabins of the nation’s major airlines. This includes America’s three major legacy carriers along with boutique airlines such as JetBlue and Virgin America as well as ultra low cost operators such as Spirit and Frontier.
American Airlines generally offers 31-32 inches of seat pitch in its economy cabin. Although it does operate some of its Airbus A319s and Boeing 757s with 30 inches of pitch.
Like American, Delta is also operates a fleet with 31-32 inches of seat pitch on most of its planes. However, the airline does operate some Airbus A319s, A320s, Boeing 757s, and McDonnell-Douglas MD90s with 30-31 inches of pitch.
United Airlines also operates a fleet with mostly 31-32 inches of seat pitch. At the same time, it does operate some Boeing 737, Airbus A319, Bombardier CRJ700, and Q400 aircraft with 30 inches of pitch.
Southwest operates a fleet consisting of only Boeing 737s with most versions offering 32-33 inches of seat pitch. However, its 737-700s offering 31 inches of pitch.
Jetblue offers 32-33 inches of seat pitch across its fleet. Although some of the boutique carrier's Airbus A320s have 34 inches of pitch in economy.
Virgin America operates a fleet of Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. The Burlingame-based boutique carrier offers 32 inches of seat pitch in economy on all aircraft.
Hawaiian Airlines operates a fleet consisting mainly of three aircraft - the Airbus A330, Boeing 717, and 767. The Airbus A330 offers 31-32 inches of seat pitch while the Boeing 717 offers 29-31 inches. The Hawaiian's Boeing 767 offer 32 inches of seat pitch in coach.
Frontier Airlines operates a fleet of Airbus A320-family jets. According to SeatGuru, the low-cost carrier's A319s offer 28-31 inches of seat pitch while its A320s offer 28-29 inches. On the other hand, its A321s offer 30-32 inches of pitch.
Like Frontier, Spirit also operates a fleet consisting exclusively of Airbus A320-family jets. The discount carrier offers 28 inches of seat pitch in coach across its whole fleet.
Sun Country Airlines operates a fleet consisting of Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 aircraft. The Minnesota-based airline offers 31-33 inches of pitch in economy across its fleet.
