How much Roku pays employees in the US in 2021

Roku is staffing up as it expands into original content and internationally.

Insider analyzed public work-visa data to gauge the salary levels for Roku employees in the US.

The data show Roku offered annual base salaries ranging from $US102,045 ($AU140,358) to $US687,500 ($AU945,622) for various roles.

Roku is staffing up as it builds out its video-advertising business, develops original programming, and expands internationally.

The streaming-TV company added roughly 275 full-time employees in 2020. And its pace of hiring hasn’t slowed. Roku had roughly 575 US openings listed on its jobs board at the time of this writing.

With Roku recruiting, Insider updated our analysis of how much Roku employees are paid in the US.

We scoured public data to get a snapshot of Roku’s US salary levels.

The data, released by the US Department of Labor’s Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Roku offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas. The data include base annual salaries only, not forms of compensation such as stock options or cash bonuses.

Roku offered certain staffers between October 2019 and September 2021 annual base salaries ranging from $US102,045 ($AU140,358) to $US687,500 ($AU945,622) for a variety of roles, according to the data.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including product and engineering, data and research, manager-level roles.