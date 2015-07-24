This graphic uses top MLB salaries to put New York's record-breaking apartment prices into perspective

Major League Baseball players are well compensated for their talents. But when it comes to luxury real estate, even the top-paid players are better off avoiding the field in New York.

During the recent MLB All-Stars Game, CityRealty took a look at how some of the highest-earning All Stars might fare in the New York real estate market — where the average apartment price recently hit a record $US1.87 million — versus that of their teams’ hometowns.

For example, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher and best-paid All-Star Zach Greinke’s annual salary is enough to buy 26 houses in LA — or one penthouse in Manhattan’s 50 United Nations Plaza.

Check out the full breakdown below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.