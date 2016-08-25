People are furious about the price of the EpiPen -- here's how much it's increased in the last decade

There’s an uproar over the price of the anaphylaxis treatment EpiPen, with lawmakers and politicians including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton blasting the drug’s maker, Mylan Pharmaceuticals.

In light of the outrage, on Thursday, Mylan promised to cover up to $300 of the cost for a pack of two auto-injectors of the allergy treatment for some people.

In 2007, when Mylan purchased Merck’s generic drugs unit, including the EpiPen, the treatment cost $93.88 for a set of two autoinjectors, according to Truven Health Analytics. After a series of price hikes in the following nine years, the life-saving drug now costs $608.61.

Here’s the path the EpiPen’s price has taken since Mylan acquired the rights to manufacture the drug:

