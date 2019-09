Not sure how much to tip your nanny or dog walker this holiday season?



Zagat asked more than 1,700 people to share how much they tip during the holidays, and compiled the handy infographic below. Nearly 90 per cent of respondents said they planned to give the same amount they gave last year, and half said they planned to re-gift.

Photo: Zagat

