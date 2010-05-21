What!? 95,000 Barrels Are Leaking Daily, Says Engineer

Photo: BP

While BP may be suggesting that oil is flooding out of the underwater leak at the rate of 5,000 barrels a day, the reality is far, far worse.A professor of engineering told Congress that the reality is 95,000 barrels of oil are gushing out of the oil leak daily.



That’s 4 million gallons a day.

And now that oil is heading for Florida.

See the latest predictions for where the oil slick is headed here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.