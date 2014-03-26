Find Out How Much You'd Actually Pay For An Obamacare Plan In 10 Seconds

You’ve probably read plenty of confusing stories about people’s health insurance premiums going up, going down, or going to zero. So which is it?

It depends. Fortunately, the Kaiser Family Foundation has developed the handy calculator below to determine what the answer is for you, based on your income, smoking habits, and other relevant factors.

To actually buy a plan, you’ll need to visit HealthCare.gov, but this tool will give you a sense of the cost. It only takes a few seconds. Give it a try:

Your deadline to sign up for a 2014 plan under the Affordable Care Act is this Monday, March 31.

