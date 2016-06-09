This chart shows the staggering amount of original content Netflix produces compared to its rivals

Nathan McAlone

It’s no secret that Netflix believes that ramping up the production of original shows and movies is the key to its success, especially internationally.

The company has said it will release a whopping 31 scripted shows this year, and it’s gotten good at making them (by some measures it’s producing better shows than HBO).

But sometimes it’s worthwhile to have a reminder of just how much Netflix crushes its competition in terms of numbers of originals released.

A recent analyst note from Morgan Stanley put things into perspective. The numbers are as of mid-April, but the point still stands. Here is the chart:

Morgan Stanley netflix chartMorgan Stanley

