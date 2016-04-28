24 people bet on Leicester winning the Premier League at the start of the season -- here's how much they're about to win

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Jamie Vardy of Leicester City. The club’s Premiership run has been described as a ‘fairytale.’

If you bet £20 on Leicester City FC winning the Premier League at the start of the season, you could be getting £100,000 ($145,877) by Sunday, betting company Ladbrokes has confirmed.

The club will claim the title with two games to spare if they beat Manchester United on May 1.

Ladbrokes told Business Insider that there were 47 bets on Leicester winning the league at the start of the season, each with odds at 5,000/1.

Of those 47 bets, 24 still stand.

The smallest Leicester-backing bet was just 10p, which stands to win £500 in what Ladbrokes calls “surely the best use of 10p ever.”

Other bets still riding include a number of £10 and £5 gambles, which would win £50,000 and £25,000 respectively.

Ladbrokes said it will pay out around £3 million overall if Leicester win the title.

“We have been taking bets for 130 years and we have never ever seen anything come even close to this,” a Ladbrokes representative told Business Insider.

“It’s rare to see a 5,000/1 shot and even rarer to see one even have a slim chance of winning. This is unprecedented and there are no comparisons whatsoever.

“We salute the fans who backed their side to land the biggest upset in history at the start of the season.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.