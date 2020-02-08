Here's how much money you have to make to be in the top 1% in different countries around the world

Scott Olson/Getty Images

The income needed to join the top 1% of earners varies greatly from country to country.

According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, it takes about $US488,000 to be in the top 1% in the United States, but it takes about half that to join the top 1% in Australia.

Here’s a ranking of how much you need to earn to join the top 1% in countries around the world, and what the average incomes in those countries are, according to a list compiled by Business Insider.

India: $US77,000

AP Photo/Altaf Qadri New Delhi, India.

The average income in India is $US2,020.

China: $US107,000

HelloRF Zcool/Shutterstock Beijing, China.

The average income in China is $US9,470.

Italy: $US169,000

The average income in Italy is $US33,560.

Brazil: $US176,000

The average income in Brazil is $US9,140.

South Africa: $US188,000

Reuters Johannesburg, South Africa.

The average income in South Africa is $US5,750.

Canada: $US201,000

Shutterstock Vancouver, Canada.

The average income in Canada is $US44,860.

France: $US221,000

The average income in France is $US41,070.

Australia: $US246,000

Klaus Hollitzer/iStock Sydney, Australia.

The average income in Australia is $US53,190.

United Kingdom: $US248,000

The average income in the United Kingdom is $US41,330.

Germany: $US277,000

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Berlin, Germany.

The average income in Germany is $US47,450.

Bahrain: $US485,000

Getty/Husain Abbas Manama, Bahrain.

The average income in Bahrain is $US47,436, according to Salary Explorer.

United States: $US488,000

Drew Angerer/Getty Images New York, United States.

The average income in the United States is $US62,850.

Singapore: $US722,000

Prasit Rodphan/Shutterstock Singapore.

The average income in Singapore is $US58,770.

United Arab Emirates: $US922,000

Zhukov Oleg / Shutterstock.com Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The average income in the United Arab Emirates is $US40,880.

