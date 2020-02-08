Here's how much money you have to make to be in the top 1% in different countries around the world

- The income needed to join the top 1% of earners varies greatly from country to country.
- According to a list compiled by Bloomberg, it takes about $US488,000 to be in the top 1% in the United States, but it takes about half that to join the top 1% in Australia.
- Here's a ranking of how much you need to earn to join the top 1% in countries around the world, and what the average incomes in those countries are, according to a list compiled by Business Insider.
From India to Australia to the United States, the income needed to join the top 1% varies greatly from country to country.
According to new data from the World Inequality Database and Statistics Canada compiled by Bloomberg’s Ben Steverman and Reade Pickert, it takes about $US488,000 to be in the top 1% in the United States, but it takes about half that to join the top 1% in Australia.
Here’s a ranking of how much you need to earn to join the top 1% in countries around the world, as well as what the average incomes in those countries are, according to a list compiled by Business Insider from World Data.
India: $US77,000
The average income in India is $US2,020.
China: $US107,000
The average income in China is $US9,470.
Italy: $US169,000
The average income in Italy is $US33,560.
Brazil: $US176,000
The average income in Brazil is $US9,140.
South Africa: $US188,000
The average income in South Africa is $US5,750.
Canada: $US201,000
The average income in Canada is $US44,860.
France: $US221,000
The average income in France is $US41,070.
Australia: $US246,000
The average income in Australia is $US53,190.
United Kingdom: $US248,000
The average income in the United Kingdom is $US41,330.
Germany: $US277,000
The average income in Germany is $US47,450.
Bahrain: $US485,000
The average income in Bahrain is $US47,436, according to Salary Explorer.
United States: $US488,000
The average income in the United States is $US62,850.
Singapore: $US722,000
The average income in Singapore is $US58,770.
United Arab Emirates: $US922,000
The average income in the United Arab Emirates is $US40,880.
