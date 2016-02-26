Here's how much money you make in the 'sexiest job of the 21st century'

In 2012, Harvard Business Review named data scientist the “sexiest job of the 21st century.” More recently, Glassdoor named it the “best job of the year” for 2016.

“It isn’t a big surprise,” Dr. Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, told Business Insider. “It’s one of the hottest and fastest growing jobs we’re seeing right now.”

According to Glassdoor, data scientists earn a base pay of $116,840 a year, on average.

Here’s how much they rake in, on average, at some of the hottest tech companies, according to Glassdoor employee salary reviews:

Facebook: $133,841

Apple: $149,963

Airbnb: $117,229

Twitter: $134,861

Microsoft: $119,129

LinkedIn: $138,798

IBM: $110,823

According to IBM’s website:

A data scientist represents an evolution from the business or data analyst role. The formal training is similar, with a solid foundation typically in computer science and applications, modelling, statistics, analytics and maths. What sets the data scientist apart is strong business acumen, coupled with the ability to communicate findings to both business and IT leaders in a way that can influence how an organisation approaches a business challenge. Good data scientists will not just address business problems, they will pick the right problems that have the most value to the organisation. The data scientist role has been described as ‘part analyst, part artist.’ Anjul Bhambhri, vice president of big data products at IBM, says, ‘A data scientist is somebody who is inquisitive, who can stare at data and spot trends. It’s almost like a Renaissance individual who really wants to learn and bring change to an organisation.’

Glassdoor economist Chamberlain says: “Since all companies have an online presence these days, they all need people who know how to manage and store data that helps them make better business decisions, compared to years ago when businesses didn’t have data management at their fingertips to review and analyse to help them drive business forward. That’s why I expect this to continue to be a hot job for several years to come.”

Read what it’s like to have the “sexiest job” of the century in Business Insider’s interview with Daniel Enson, a 38-year-old data scientist.

