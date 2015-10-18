This is how much money you can REALLY make working at a startup

AngelList, the website where startups can meet angel investors, is also the place where tech workers can find jobs at hot startups.

Coding school One Month has a tool called JobSignal that analyses this job market to figure out which skills pay the best.

Working at a startup comes with the promise of striking it rich one day from stock options. But until then, employees still need to be paid. It turns out, some of them are paid quite well.

In September, the AngelList job market reached a new milestone: the average developer salary passed $US100,000. But that doesn’t hold true for other types of tech jobs, like sales, marketing, or business jobs.

So here’s a look at how much money you can make at startups as of September, based on analysing 26,226 jobs and 6,750 skills from AngelList. The jobs are ranked from lowest to highest-paying and do not include stock options

The talent war for developers rages on. Over 1,900 job postings for developers comprised over 40% of the jobs on AngelList, although postings were down a bit from the previous month. One Month's Job Signal Interestingly, there are more openings at startups for non-tech people (over 2,000) than developers. But they don't tend to pay as well. One Month's Job Signal Designer jobs are also important to startups, but not as bountiful and pay is hit-or-miss for some job titles. One Month's Job Signal Finance: over $75,000. At a startup this role may look more like bookkeeping than finance. But as the startup grows more successful, CFOs are often well compensated with plenty of stock options. One Month's Job Signal Operations: over $76,000. At startups, people running the business aren't always being paid as much as developers. One Month's Job Signal Product Manager: over $83,000. Again, this is another role that pays less at a startup than what the developers are making. One Month's Job Signal Designer: over $88,000. Startups typically want their designers to be part artist, part website developer. One Month's Job Signal Visual designer: over $87,000. There is demand for graphic artists at startups, particularly those that work with websites. One Month's Job Signal Marketing: over $90,000. People who help find customers and leads are also not being paid as well as developers. One Month's Job Signal Sales: over $90,000. Most sales people make their real money on commission, not salary. Also most startups hire sales reps a bit later, when they hit a growth stage. One Month's Job Signal Mobile developer: $96,000. Interestingly, startups increasingly want mobile app developers that also have some website skills. One Month's Job Signal Front-end developer: over $96,000. These are people that focus on web apps. One Month's Job Signal Developers: over $102,000. Startups want people that can work with everything from Android to databases to websites. One Month's Job Signal Full Stack Developer: over $102,000. These are people that can do it all for a website, from the cloud to the database. One Month's Job Signal DevOps: over $104,000. These are people that run the infrastructure that lets developers tests apps then roll them out to customers. One Month's Job Signal Backend developer: over $105,000. These are people that focus on the technology that supports a web app, or allows it to work with other apps. One Month's Job Signal UI/UX Designer: over $106,000. The real money in the design field at startups is for the people that know how to make an app easy to use. One Month's Job Signal Data scientist: over $110,000. The startup world is dying for more people that can take big data and make sense of it. One Month's Job Signal

