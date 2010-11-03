How Much Money Will The Giants Players Get For Winning The World Series?

Photo: http://www.flickr.com/photos/ericvv/66198529/

Now that the playoffs are over, it’s time to divide the spoils.See how the money is divided >



All the gate receipts from the 18 “required” playoff games (those that must be played even if one team sweeps) will be combined into one giant pot and then divided proportionately among all playoff teams. This is the purse that goes to the players, not the organisation.

The farther a team makes it in the playoffs, the bigger their split of the money. (Even second-place clubs that didn’t make the playoffs get a cut.) Players then vote amongst themselves to decide who gets a share of their team’s winnings.

Forbes.com provides a breakdown of the percentages that each team receives.

The gate totals for this postseason have not yet been counted, but last year’s champion — the New York Yankees — received $21,266,321.79 to divide amongst themselves.

Interestingly, Bengie Molina, who played for both the Giants and Rangers this season, is eligible for a share from both teams, but his total payout cannot be more than one full share for anyone else on the winning team.

The White Sox, A's, Cardinals and Padres get 1% each There is also minimum threshold for each qualifier. Second-place teams that don't win the Wild Card receive a minimum of $161,100 to share among themselves. The Reds, Braves, Rays, and Twins get 3% each The losers of the AL and NL Division Series receive a minimum $644,400. The Yankees and Phillies get 12% each The minimum for Division Series winners who fail to win the Championship Series is $805,500. The Rangers get 24% The minimum split for the World Series loser is $1,611,000. And the World Champion San Francisco Giants get 36% of the playoff revenue The World Series Champion receives a minimum of $2,416,450. In 2009, the total postseason pool was $59,073,116. That breaks down to close to $500,000 per player for the World Champion Giants, but would vary depending on how many people the team decides to award a share to. Here's a historical chart showing the payouts to World Series winners throughout history.

