Here's How Much The Giant Pile Of Money On 'Breaking Bad' Is Worth

Warning: Mini-spoilers ahead!

In season 5, episode 8 of “Breaking Bad,” we learn that everyone’s favourite meth cook Walter White has more than surpassed his season 1 goal of earning $US737,000.

He has so much money in various denominations of $US20s, $US50s, and $US100s that his wife Skyler (Anna Gunn) has no idea how much he has earned.

“I rented this place and I started bringing it here because … I didn’t know what else to do. I gave up counting it. I had to. It was just so much, so fast. I tried weighing it. I figured one bill of any denomination weighs a gram. There are 454 grams to a pound, but there’s a variety of denominations.”

Instead, she just started stacking it in a storage unit.

During last night’s episode we see Saul’s goons Huell (Lavell Crawford) and Kuby (Bill Burr) rolling around on the giant pile of money before placing it into giant barrels Walt takes into the desert to bury.

Exactly how much money is in the pile?

For eagle-eye viewers, AMC discreetly revealed just how much money Walt has earned in a behind-the-scenes video showing the making of season 5, episode 10.

The about section for the video reads:

“Welcome back to Tohajiilee! The cast and crew of Breaking Bad shows you how to bury 80 million dollars in the desert.”

Baseball America writer and editor J.J. Cooper predicted back in September depending on denomination the amount of money is most likely between $US17 and $US25.5 million. If all bills were $US100 — which we’ve clearly seen they are not — TV.com predicted the pile could equate to $US80 million.

Show creator Vince Gilligan has previously told TV.com $US80 million would be too large of an amount for the money pile, but that it has been the estimated amount.

“I asked prop master Mark Hansen, and he and his guys had tried, just for their own edification, to figure out how much that would be if it was roughly a half-and-half mix of twenties and fifties, and he guessed somewhere in the vicinity of 80 million dollars — 80, 80-five, 90 — that’s a lotta dough. I don’t know, we may have erred on the side of showmanship there instead of reality, I don’t know if [Walt] could’ve made that much that quickly.”

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.