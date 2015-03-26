The simple way to find out how much money you've spent on Uber

Ever wondered how many Uber rides you’ve taken since the app launched?

What about how much money you’ve spent on those Uber rides?

And what if there was a way to see how you stacked up compared to other Uber customers?

Alexei Chemenda, the cofounder and COO of mobile advertising startup MotionLead, has written an explanation showing you how to find out.

First, you’re going to take the UberStats link from Chemenda’s post and drag it to your bookmarks bar.

Then you can log into your Uber account. Here, you can see details about each of your individual trips.

Once you’re in, click on that UberStats link you just bookmarked. A little prompt window will come up.

After about 40 seconds, the page and the prompt window will go away and you’ll see your results.

I’ve taken 22 trips and have spent $US411 on them. I haven’t taken any shared rides. If you’ve taken Uber rides in countries with different currencies, you’ll see how much you’ve spent in dollars, in euros, etc.

Now copy and paste your user ID (given to you on the bottom right-hand side of your statistics page), and then click on the “Go to the leaderboard.” Type in your user ID and you’ll see your own ranking.

The data is anonymized, so nobody knows it’s you. Chemenda says in his post: “For people concerned about data privacy, the code fetching your Uber content is publicly accessible *here*, and if you open the content of the bookmarklet. You can see I only fetch your number of rides and amount paid. The only data I store (for the leaderboard) is an anonymous user ID, the total amount paid, and the total number of rides. I *never* access your email address, phone number or any personal info.”

Hit enter and you’ll see the highest-ranked users by Uber expenditure.

Among the people who have already shared their data, I rank pretty low in spending.

Check out Chemenda’s full post here.

