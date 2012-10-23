A Detailed Look At How Much Money Foxconn Employees Are Paid For Making iPhones

If a Foxconn employee wants to make a decent amount of money he or she has to work overtime, says Reuters in the video below.
Before Foxconn raised wages, the average Foxconn employee pocketed $112.70 per month after it took out fees for food, dorms, electricity, and other expenses, according to Reuters which looked at pay slips.
The post-raise wages are better, but not by much. Watch below.
