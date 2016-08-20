How much money Olympians make for each gold medal

As the Olympics wrap up in Rio, many athletes will be returning home with shiny new medals. Depending on the country, some will also be compensated with monetary bonuses for their wins.

Joseph Schooling of Singapore will receive an estimated $753,000 (in US$) for his gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly — not a bad chunk of change before taxes.

Not all athletes will go home with such handsome amounts though. Olympians from Sweden and Norway will get no bonuses. Check out how other countries fare:

