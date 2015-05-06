CRISTIANO RONALDO: How the world's highest-paid soccer star spends his millions

Tony Manfred, Melissa Stanger
Cristiano ronaldo real madrid champions leagueClive Rose/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is No. 4 on our list of the most dominant athletes in the world.

He’s also the world’s highest-paid soccer player, which means he has a decent amount of cash to burn.

The 30-year-old forward for Real Madrid owns luxury cars, flies around the world in private jets, and makes a mint on endorsement deals — and that’s not even half of it.

He earned $80 million last year, making him the second highest-paid athlete in the world.

And more than a quarter of that ($28 million) is in endorsement deals with companies like Tag Heuer and Nike.

He rakes in over $9 million from his Nike deal alone.

He also has deals with companies like Herbalife, Castrol, and Samsung.

There's even more money in the works for Ronaldo, whose five-year Real Madrid contract is worth more than $200 million.

If he ever leaves Madrid, the team that buys him will have to pay the club $1 BILLION in a buy-out.

Ronaldo can get any girl he wants. He dated Irina Shayk...

...a gorgeous, Russian swimsuit model and actress.

But after five years together, the couple split up in January 2015.

But before you feel too badly for the guy, he's already rumoured to be dating someone new.

Her name is Lucia Villalon, and she's a Real Madrid TV presenter.

One of Ronaldo's biggest hobbies is cars. He owns a $300,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

He's not always careful with his cars, though. In 2009 he crashed his $320,000 Ferrari in Manchester.

He also reportedly owns a Bentley, Porsche, and Mercedes, among others.

He lives in a $7.1 million villa in La Finca -- an exclusive community in Madrid built by architect Joaquin Torres.

Ronaldo is also a fashion aficionado.

He has modelled for Armani, and has an underwear line coming out with designer Richard Chai.

He has a deal with Jacob & Co. watches, and has been spotted wearing their $160,000 watches.

He's also posed naked on the cover of Vogue España with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk (before they broke up).

His pretty boy image has made him one of the most hated players in the world.

But he had the best quote ever about it, saying, 'I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation.'

He's also rehabilitating his image with some human moments, like the time he cried after winning the Ballon d'Or last year.

