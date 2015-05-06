CRISTIANO RONALDO: How the world's highest-paid soccer star spends his millions

Cristiano Ronaldo is No. 4 on our list of the most dominant athletes in the world.
He’s also the world’s highest-paid soccer player, which means he has a decent amount of cash to burn.
The 30-year-old forward for Real Madrid owns luxury cars, flies around the world in private jets, and makes a mint on endorsement deals — and that’s not even half of it.
And more than a quarter of that ($28 million) is in endorsement deals with companies like Tag Heuer and Nike.
There's even more money in the works for Ronaldo, whose five-year Real Madrid contract is worth more than $200 million.
He's not always careful with his cars, though. In 2009 he crashed his $320,000 Ferrari in Manchester.
He lives in a $7.1 million villa in La Finca -- an exclusive community in Madrid built by architect Joaquin Torres.
He's also posed naked on the cover of Vogue España with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk (before they broke up).
But he had the best quote ever about it, saying, 'I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player people are envious of me. I don't have any other explanation.'
He's also rehabilitating his image with some human moments, like the time he cried after winning the Ballon d'Or last year.
