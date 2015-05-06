CRISTIANO RONALDO: How the world's highest-paid soccer star spends his millions

Cristiano Ronaldo is No. 4 on our list of the most dominant athletes in the world.

He’s also the world’s highest-paid soccer player, which means he has a decent amount of cash to burn.

The 30-year-old forward for Real Madrid owns luxury cars, flies around the world in private jets, and makes a mint on endorsement deals — and that’s not even half of it.

