Here's How Much Money Apple Avoids Paying In Taxes By Pretending It's Based In Ireland

Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The European Union began investigating the way Apple avoids taxes by using corporate entities in Ireland and other countries to lower its tax rate.

In the U.S., the corporate tax rate can be as high as 35% of income. Ireland’s tax rate is 12.5%, and by using various complicated international accounting maneuvers — some of which have cute names like “the Dutch Sandwich” and “the Double Irish,” which Apple is credited with pioneering — Apple has lowered its tax rate on some of its income to as little as 3.7% last year, according to Reuters.

Apple says it has not received any selective tax treatment from Ireland.

Nonetheless, it uses Ireland’s tax laws to its advantage: Apple places certain corporate assets in Ireland and uses them as a pivot for international transfers that lower its taxes. In one example, a U.S. Senate subcommittee found that an Irish Apple entity named “ASI” was, in fact, the company that actually sold iPhones internationally:

In the case of Apple, ASI purchased finished Apple goods manufactured in China and immediately resold them to ADI or Apple Singapore which, in turn, sold the goods around the world. ASI did not conduct any of the manufacturing — and added nothing — in Ireland to the finished Apple products it bought, yet booked a substantial profit in Ireland when it resold those products to related parties such as ADI or Apple Singapore

But how much tax does Apple actually avoid when it does this? A lot, it turns out.

In 2012, Apple’s “foreign base sales income” was about $US25 billion, according to the Senate report, and it avoided paying $US9 billion in taxes on that income:

