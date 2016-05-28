Mercedes finally revealed how much its at-home battery costs

A lot has been said about the different advantages of Mercedes’ at-home battery option, but without clear information on the price it’s been difficult to truly compare it to competitors like Tesla.

Mercedes has been hush about the price because it does not sell the battery directly to consumers. As a result, the final retail price is determined by the distributor.

But a Mercedes spokesperson told Tech Insider that the unit for a standard family home costs between $9,000 and $10,000, including the price of the inverter and installation.

Mercedes launched its battery in 2015 in Germany and is looking to roll it out in other European markets, like the Netherlands and Switzerland. The 66-pound, modular battery stores 2.5 kWh of energy, with the ability to stack eight units for 20 kWh of storage.

For reference, the average person in the US uses 30 kWh each day.

Tesla’s 200-pound Powerwall holds 6.4 kWh of energy, but you can stack nine Powerwalls together for almost 58 kWh worth of energy capacity. A single Powerwall unit costs $3,000, but that number can amount to more than $7,000 when including the cost of installation and an inverter, according to a Bloomberg report.

Tesla and Mercedes aren’t the only companies offering at-home battery solutions. Nissan recently announced its own rechargeable home battery, dubbed xStorage. The battery costs roughly $4,500 for 4.2 kWh of energy storage — which includes the price of installation.

Start-up Orison is also making its way into the space with its lightweight battery panel that weighs under 40 pounds. One panel only holds 2.2 kWh of energy, but you can link up to five panels together for 13.2 kWh of power.

