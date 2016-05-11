Here's how much Leicester City will make next year if they win the Premier League again

Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton Leicester’s Jamie Vardy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Barclays Premier League.

How much will Leicester City make if they do the unthinkable and retain the Premier League title next year? And what about if they progress in the Champion’s League?

Business Insider talked to accountancy firm and football finance authority Deloitte to get an idea.

At the very least, Leicester City will make £125 million ($173 million) in overall revenue from this season, Deloitte’s Sports Business Group says — about a £20 million jump from the year before.

While that may not sound like a big increase, the real money is coming next season.

Here’s a look at what Leicester could make next season depending on how they do:

Poor performance — £155 million. “Even with a very poor on-pitch season in 2016/17,” Deloitte says, Leicester will make a massive amount of money. Much of this jump will come from a new domestic television rights cycle, which will increase Premiership broadcasting revenues by 70% to £5.3 billion. Leicester could see a big chunk of that as stations clamour to broadcast their title retention hopes.

Decent Performance — £180 million. If Leicester perform better than "poor," eg. staying around the middle of the table, revenues could be considerably higher. This is partly due to merit fees — a £1.2 million bonus for every place up the table a club finishes — and a "facility" fee, which is a £750,000 bonus for every game above the stipulated 10-a-season shown on TV. Matchday revenues, which reference ticket sales, will also increase thanks to the club's legion of new fans.

Spectacular Performance — £200 million plus? And if the club does the unthinkable? Should Leicester retain the title and progress in the Champions League, revenue could almost double from what it currently earns thanks to greatly increased TV revenue, matchday attendance (Champions League means more fixtures) and a £4.3 million bonus just for making the competition's last 16.

At the moment, Leicester City will probably fall just short of the top 20 Deloitte Football Money League in 2017, but with these revenues next season it will very likely make it for the 2018 edition.

As Business Insider previously discovered, betting companies still think Leicester are more likely to be relegated next season than retain the Premiership title. However, both Ladbrokes and William Hill gave the side much better odds of winning the league a second time than the season before, with 20/1 odds compared to 5,000/1.

