It would cost around $23 billion to open a real Jurassic Park

Universal Pictures/ In ‘Jurassic World,’ John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park finally becomes a reality.

One of the underlying motives in “Jurassic World” is the need to create a profitable dinosaur park. This is what pushes the creation of dangerous hybrid dinosaur Indominus Rex.

Now, it makes sense why money is always on Claire’s (Bryce Dallas Howard) mind: Operating a dinosaur park isn’t cheap. A video from Fandango’s Movieclips broke down all of the park’s costs and came to the conclusion that overall, running Jurassic World would cost $US23,432,400,000.

The video uses real life examples to figure out how much a dinosaur park would cost.

According to Movieclips, the biggest cost would be the purchase of two islands.

There’s the one to house the dinos, Isla Nublar:

Fandango Movie Clips The island where Jurassic World is eventually built.

And, then Isla Sorna, where the dinosaurs are raised:

Fandango Movie Clips The island where the dinosaurs are born and raised.

Both of these islands are off the coast ofCosta Rica. The video used Costa Rica real estate websites to estimate that both islands combined are worth a grand total of $US10,000,000,000.

Meanwhile, the park would have to employ an array of scientists, caretakers, and lawyers (who probably have a lot on their plate after every dinosaur attack).

Fandango Movie Clips The people who create the dinosaurs and the people who defend the park when dinosaurs run rampant get the biggest paychecks.

That adds up to a price of about $US7.9 million.

Then, you actually have to clone the dinosaurs. To figure out that huge cost, the video cites real life company Bio Arts, which is one of a handful of companys that clones people’s dogs. They charge $US150,000 to clone a dog. That number is multiplied by 50 to represent the 50 different dinosaurs in the park.

Adding a few other research phases brings that grand total to $US8.5 million.

For example, extracting the dinosaur DNA from mosquitos trapped in amber is estimated to cost about $US9 million.

Universal via YouTube Scientists extract dinosaur DNA from ancient mosquitos trapped in amber.

The construction of the park might cost something around $US1.5 billion. This is a similar amount it took to build some of the world’s biggest theme parks.

According to the video, Disney spends about $US11.7 billion a year in park operating expenses, or an astounding $US32 million per day.

The cost to “feed, groom, and nurture” dinosaurs would be around $US307 million a year.

Universal Pictures/ It would cost over $US300 million per year just to make sure the dinosaurs are well-fed and healthy.

This number comes from the actual cost of “a very large zoo.”

The San Diego Zoo, the world’s largest zoo; it has 3,700 animals and more than 650 different species. They spend about $US307 million a year in operating expenses, which would be about the same cost for caring for the dinosaurs.

Once you’ve brought all those dinosaurs back, you have to keep them alive.

Add up all these costs for a grand total of $US23,432,400,000 with annual repeating costs of $US11,907,000,000. So while park attendance seems to be high and tickets to get in aren’t cheap, it takes a lot to break even.

No word though on how much it costs to purchase all those great white sharks that Mosasaurus feasts on in the film.

“Jurassic World” is currently in theatres. It recently broke a few box-office records.

Watch the full video below:

