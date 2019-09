See How Much It Costs To Run A Presidential Election

We’ve talked about what the presidential election could mean for your money.



Instead of fiscal policy, though, let’s take a look at something a little more immediate and a lot more colourful: the cost of the actual 2012 United States presidential election. It’s estimated that the election will cost about $6 billion (that’s right, billion), but where does that money come from? And more importantly, how on earth is it spent?

This cool infographic from Credit Season¬†breaks it down by party, by state and by contributor to account for nearly every penny … “nearly” meaning the percentage of fund allocation that the candidates don’t disclose. Scroll down to see for yourself!

Photo: Credit Season

