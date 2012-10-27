See How Much It Costs To Run A Presidential Election

We’ve talked about what the presidential election could mean for your money.



Instead of fiscal policy, though, let’s take a look at something a little more immediate and a lot more colourful: the cost of the actual 2012 United States presidential election. It’s estimated that the election will cost about $6 billion (that’s right, billion), but where does that money come from? And more importantly, how on earth is it spent?

This cool infographic from Credit Season breaks it down by party, by state and by contributor to account for nearly every penny … “nearly” meaning the percentage of fund allocation that the candidates don’t disclose. Scroll down to see for yourself!

Photo: Credit Season

