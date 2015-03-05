This is how much it costs to market your app and get users to stick around

App-store competition is on the rise and it’s harder — and costlier — than ever to market your app and retain users over the long haul.

With competition in the iOS app store soaring, Android offers app marketers a good deal — the cost-per-install on Android is about 27% less than it is on iOS.

Holding on to users after they have installed an app is even more expensive than getting a user to install it in the first place. The majority of apps lose about half their peak audience after three months.

Acquiring a loyal user on iOS through paid means rose to $US2.16 in October, according to Fiksu’s Cost Per Loyal User Index

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we discuss why it is becoming increasingly important that developers field a competitive app-marketing strategy for triggering downloads and encouraging sustained use, and retaining users. There are a number of different tactics, both paid and free, that marketers might use to get their app noticed and keep their users engaged.

Here are a few key data points on user behaviour and a selection of recommended marketing strategies from the report:

The report is full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

