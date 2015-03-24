Here's the average check price per person at 22 chain restaurants

You might want to consider taking your next date to Red Robin.

With an average check of $US12.17 per person, Red Robin was the cheapest chain restaurant on a list compiled by Morgan Stanley.

The chain is known for its burgers, shakes, and bottomless fries.

The most pricey chain on the list was seafood and steak restaurant Eddie V’s, with an average transaction of $US88.

Chains including Red Lobster and Outback fell in the middle, costing about $US20 per person.

Here’s the full chart.

Olive Garden recently said that customers are increasingly willing to spend on desserts and drinks, which is great news for the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.