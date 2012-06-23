Guess How Much It Costs To Charge Your iPad Every Year

Photo: Anirudh Koul

Based on a study by the Electric Power Research Institute, it costs $1.36 per year to fully charge your iPad every other day, reports 9to5Mac.You spend more running a 60-watt fluorescent light bulb for a year.



With the economy in a weak state, power-efficient devices are expected to gain more widespread use due to their low operational costs.

The future will likely see a huge shift away from conventional computers and a focus on portable devices like the iPad and its counterparts.

Click here for photos of Microsoft’s Surface tablet >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.