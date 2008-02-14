WSJ Confirms YHOO-NWS Talks; How Much Is MySpace Worth?

WSJ ($), following up on the Yahoo-News Corp. talks we reported yesterday, says Rupert Murdoch “is likely to push for MySpace to be valued at between $6 billion and $10 billion.”



As we noted, $6 billion sounds reasonable – that’s 30x 2008 operating profit (for all of News Corp.’s web properties). But if the deal hinges on a much higher MySpace valuation, a hard sell will get a lot harder.

