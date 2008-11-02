How Much Is Kashkari Getting Paid?

One blog has a pretty good guess.



Blogging Stocks: According to this Bloomberg report, Kashkari earned $738,000 in salary and bonus at Goldman before joining his former boss Hank Paulson at Treasury in July 2006. His title is now Assistant Secretary (Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability and Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for International Economics and Development, to be precise) and he is, obviously, a federal employee now. So he must earn the standard salary for an Assistant Secretary.

Now, I’ve read that Paulson makes $191,300 per year as Treasury Secretary. Looking at the federal government’s 2008 salary table for executives, I see that $191,300 corresponds to Level I executive pay. And this certainly makes sense, since Level I is the highest level. It also makes sense that an Assistant Secretary would make a bit less. The executive pay salary table includes five levels in all:

Level I

191300

Level II

172200

Level III

158500

Level IV

149000

Level V

139600

And it seems like a pretty good bet that Kashkari’s salary is defined by one of the lower levels. This means that he makes between $139,600 and $172,200 per year.

…he is also setting himself up for some far richer paydays when he returns to the private sector..

