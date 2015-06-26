Here's how much is costs to fly Obama from Maryland to Miami and back

Jason Reed/Reuters President Barack Obama walks with Secret Service agents from Air Force One upon his arrival in Manchester, New Hampshire, October 18, 2012.

The world’s most famous plane has an undeniably high operational pricetag.

America’s “flying Oval Office” costs taxpayers $US206,337 every hour it is in flight, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) letter obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.

And according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch,

the “most expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date,” flew President Obama from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to Miami and back (a total of 4.2 hours) for $US866,615.40.

While in Florida for four and a half hours, Obama toured the Everglades National Park, gave a speech about global warming, reboarded his plane, and arrived at the White House a little after 8 o’clock, according to the president’s schedule.

White House Photo President Barack Obama delivers remarks on climate change at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015.

White House Photo President Barack Obama takes a walking tour of the Anhinga Trail at Everglades National Park, Florida April 22, 2015.

