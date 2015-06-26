Here's how much is costs to fly Obama from Maryland to Miami and back

The world’s most famous plane has an undeniably high operational pricetag.
America’s “flying Oval Office” costs taxpayers $US206,337 every hour it is in flight, according to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) letter obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.
And according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch,
the “most expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date,” flew President Obama from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland to Miami and back (a total of 4.2 hours) for $US866,615.40.
While in Florida for four and a half hours, Obama toured the Everglades National Park, gave a speech about global warming, reboarded his plane, and arrived at the White House a little after 8 o’clock, according to the president’s schedule.
NOW WATCH: Take a tour of the $US367 million jet that will soon be called Air Force One
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.