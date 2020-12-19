How much is BritBox? A cost breakdown for the British streaming service

Robin Gentry / EyeEm/Getty Images

BritBox’s monthly subscription is £5.99 in the UK and $US6.99 in the US.

BritBox is a streaming service that hosts many of the UK’s most popular shows.

If you have an Apple TV or Amazon Prime account, you can add BritBox on those apps.

BritBox is British TV’s answer to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. A partnership between the BBC and ITV, BritBox is a streaming service for all the best British TV shows out there, like the original version of “The Office,” the 90s version of “Pride and Prejudice” starring Colin Firth, the classic “Doctor Who,” “Downton Abbey,” “Love Island,” and many more.

How much BritBox costs

In Europe, BritBox costs Â£5.99 a month. However, it’s also available in the US for $US6.99 a month, or $US69.99 annually if you choose to subscribe for a year â€” adding up to about two free months. You can subscribe through its website, or through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV.

Unfortunately, your regular Prime or Apple TV subscription won’t cover BritBox â€” it’s an add-on streaming service like Starz or HBO, and you still have to pay the same amount. The only difference is, instead of watching directly through BritBox’s website or its app, you watch through Prime Video or Apple TV instead.

Pros and cons of BritBox on Prime Video or Apple TV

Subscribing through Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV provides both advantages and disadvantages. On the one hand, subscribing through one of these services means that BritBox gift cards won’t cover the cost of your subscription.

In addition, you can’t watch playbacks of live broadcasts â€” like the royal wedding, for example â€” without a regular BritBox subscription.

It should also be noted that if you subscribe to BritBox through either Apple or Amazon, any support you need will have to go through them, not BritBox.

The advantages, however, are also worth considering. For one thing, subscribing through Amazon Prime or Apple TV allows you to avoid some of the service’s limitations â€” the BritBox app isn’t available on all devices, so the only way to watch it may be through one of those apps.

Also, while the BritBox app doesn’t allow downloads for offline viewing, Prime Video and Apple TV do, and this function does not exclude BritBox shows.

So, when it comes to a BritBox subscription, the price is always going to be the same, but you have options for how to watch.

