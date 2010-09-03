How Much Is AOL's Google Deal Worth?

AOL’s new Web and mobile search deal with Google will boost AOL profits $20 million to $40 million in 2011, according to “preliminary estimates” from Jeffries analyst Youssef Squali.
“This could roughly add $0.10-0.20 to EPS for 2011, all else equal,” he writes.In late 2009, we estimated AOL search business throws off $600 million per year.
That number is shrinking, though, as AOL loses the subscribers who start their Web sessions with AOL.com and its search bar.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.