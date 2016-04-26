Here's how much interns can make at Apple, Google, Facebook and other hot tech companies

It’s springtime, which means college students are picking where they will be interning this summer.

Current computer science students can get internship offers from tech companies that are surprisingly lucrative.

Rodney Folz, a student at UC Berkeley, shared a survey with computer science departments, current interns, and other coding-focused Facebook groups and email list servers, and came up with a rough list of how much top tech companies are paying for internships.

Here’s the list:

???? state of top tech internship offers, 2016 #talkpay pic.twitter.com/Mkp5XWQyuE

— Rodney Folz (@rodneyfolz) April 26, 2016

As you can see, it’s completely possible for a computer science student coming out of college to get over $7,000 per month at companies like Slack, Twitter, and Quora. More established, bigger companies, like Apple, Google and Amazon, come in closer to $6000 per month. Many of the offers include some form of corporate housing or benefits.

An intern at Snapchat would make $120,000 annualized. An intern who scores the $6,600 per month Google internship and sticks around for a year would make $79,000, plus some amount in “benefits.”

Folz says that in Google’s case those benefits are most likely housing because respondents said that Google doesn’t provide corporate housing anymore to interns, simply providing a lump sum instead.

Of course, given that Folz collected this data by survey, there’s a chance that some of the entries were erroneously entered. He tweeted that he will release the raw data from his survey after it’s been properly anonymized.

But the general size of the offers match up with what has previously been published about internship compensation in the tech industry.

In 2014, for example, teenage venture capitalist Tiffany Zhong tweeted out this list of internship offers:

Friend made a list of top internship offers ???? pic.twitter.com/faEonGfjwd

— Tiffany Zhong (@tzhongg) November 23, 2014

And the numbers largely match up with what former interns have posted on Glassdoor. Perhaps it’s time to go back to college.

