Microsoft Needs Immigrants, Facebook Doesn't

H1-B season kicks off tomorrow, and it will be short and random: There are five days to sign up for all 65,000 specialty work visas the U.S. is giving away, which are then given away by lottery. Last year there was a 2 to 1 worker to visa ratio, and there won’t be enough work permits to go around this year, either.



That’s a problem for the likes of Microsoft, who has been lobbying Congress to raise the quota, without success. Steve Ballmer currently has 4,452 H1-Bs on staff, or about 5.6% of headcount.

But not every tech company relies on immigrant labour. Google has just 416 H1-Bs — 2.5% of its staff — on board, and Facebook has just one. According to Clemson University’s helpful database, he (we’re guessing, here) makes $105,000. A sampling of tech companies and their H1-B rolls:

Microsoft (MSFT): 4,452 employees, 5.6% of workforce. Average salary: $87,261

Cisco (CSCO): 2,673, 4.3%, $87,697

Oracle (ORCL): 1,299, 1.7%, $78,520

Google (GOOG): 416, 2.5%, $95,527

Yahoo! (YHOO): 383, 2.8%, $84,207

HP (HPQ): 174, 0.3%, $85,117

Apple (AAPL): 149, .7%, $105,388

Facebook: 1, 0.2%, $105,000

See Also: Oracle, Microsoft Ask Congress For More Immigrants

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.