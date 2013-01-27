See How Much House You Can Get For $300,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $300,000.



Gig Harbor, WA

11390 Honeysuckle Ln NW, Gig Harbor WA

For sale: $299,900

This new construction is located in Gig Harbor, a suburban community across the water from the Seattle–Tacoma area. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath home measures 2,065 square feet and comes with a 10-year home warranty.

Elgin, IL

423 W Amberside Dr, Elgin IL

For sale: $303,990

Another built-new home, this time in the Midwest, has 3,100 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The traditional home has a two-story family room and an eat-in kitchen.

Albuquerque, NM

1920 Busher St SE, Albuquerque NM

For sale: $300,000

Located in a desirable neighbourhood in Albuquerque, this 2,900-square-foot home has two master suites (one on the main level) each with full baths and large closets. The house also includes a gas fireplace, great room and back deck.

Little Falls, NJ

34 Hopson Ave, Little Falls NJ

For sale: $295,000

This cute New Jersey Cape Cod sits on a cul-de-sac lot in Little Falls. The well-maintained home was built in 1950 and has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1-car detached garage.

Coatesville, PA

615 Bedrock Rd, Coatesville PA

For sale: $296,100

This 2001-built home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, as well as a full basement in a 3,196-square-foot floor plan. The large kitchen leads to a sunny morning room and newer back deck.

