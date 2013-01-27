See How Much House You Can Get For $300,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $300,000.
Gig Harbor, WA
11390 Honeysuckle Ln NW, Gig Harbor WA
For sale: $299,900
Photo: Zillow
This new construction is located in Gig Harbor, a suburban community across the water from the Seattle–Tacoma area. The 4-bedroom, 2-bath home measures 2,065 square feet and comes with a 10-year home warranty.
Elgin, IL
423 W Amberside Dr, Elgin IL
For sale: $303,990
Another built-new home, this time in the Midwest, has 3,100 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. The traditional home has a two-story family room and an eat-in kitchen.
Albuquerque, NM
1920 Busher St SE, Albuquerque NM
For sale: $300,000
Located in a desirable neighbourhood in Albuquerque, this 2,900-square-foot home has two master suites (one on the main level) each with full baths and large closets. The house also includes a gas fireplace, great room and back deck.
Little Falls, NJ
34 Hopson Ave, Little Falls NJ
For sale: $295,000
This cute New Jersey Cape Cod sits on a cul-de-sac lot in Little Falls. The well-maintained home was built in 1950 and has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1-car detached garage.
Coatesville, PA
615 Bedrock Rd, Coatesville PA
For sale: $296,100
This 2001-built home has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, as well as a full basement in a 3,196-square-foot floor plan. The large kitchen leads to a sunny morning room and newer back deck.
This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.
