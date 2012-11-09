See How Much House You Can Get For $600,000

Each week we take a look at how much house you can expect to get at a specific price point. This week, we’re looking at homes priced around $600,000.



Seattle, WA

3103 E Olive St, Seattle WA

For sale: $599,999

This Madrona neighbourhood home recently had a $39,001 price cut. The 3-bed, 3-bath Seattle home was built in 1929 and has refinished hardwoods, territorial views and new Marmoleum in the kitchen.

Tucson, AZ

1855 N Camino De Oeste, Tucson AZ

For sale: $599,000

This stunning stucco home has 6 bedrooms and is located on 3 acres in Tucson. Built in 1997, the home has a spacious floor plan highlighted by a remodeled master suite and kitchen.

San Antonio, TX

4154 Fossil Fern, San Antonio TX

For sale: $600,000

Everything is bigger in Texas. This custom San Antonio home measures 3,375 square feet on 1.6 acres. The stone home has vaulted ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, built-in bookcases and an outdoor pool with waterfall.

Memphis, TN

2256 Court Ave, Memphis TN

For sale: $599,900

This classic brick colonial is in a desirable neighbourhood on a tree-lined street in Memphis. The 1930 home measures 3,800 square feet with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and large living spaces, including formal living and dining rooms.

Erie, PA

3834 Montrose Ave, Erie PA

For sale: $599,900

This pastoral property in Erie just got a $20,000 slash in price. Sitting on a little over 2 acres, the 3,450-square-foot home has 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

